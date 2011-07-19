HOW TO: Add All Your Friends On Spotify

Spotify makes it really easy to check out what friends are listening to, share playlists, suggest music to others, and much more.



The first thing you should do is connect Spotify to Facebook using the right sidebar in the desktop client. Once you’re connected, all your Facebook friends who have activated Spotify will automatically show up in a buddy list on the right side of your screen.

Any time a new friend adds Spotify, they’ll automatically appear in the list, no friending required.

If you want to follow someone who doesn’t use Facebook, type spotify:user:friendsusername into your search bar to find them.

See below for a couple screenshots of the process:

Once you authorise Facebook, it finds all your friends who use Spotify and turns them into a People List.

Click a friend to see what they’ve been listening to, or click your picture to see your profile.

