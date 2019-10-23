How to add friends on your PS4 in 6 simple steps

- To add a friend on your PS4, go to the Friends menu and search for the person you want to add. It might help to include a personal message so they know who you are.
- When you add someone to your PS4‘s friends list, you can see their status and gaming activities, and send them direct messages.
- You can accept friend requests from other people on the Friends page as well.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Adding friends on your PS4 makes it easy to stay connected with people you care about.
After adding a friend, you can see their status and what games they’re playing. You can also quickly and easily message them.
And since that person automatically follows you in return, they can stay on top of your activities, too.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Playstation 4 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)
How to add friends on your PS4
1. Using the PS4 controller, select “Friends.”
2. Select “Search” on the left side of the screen.
3. Look for the person you want to add by entering their PlayStation ID if you know it, or you can search using their real name. You’ll see a list of names appear on the screen.
4. To see more about a person, select their name to see details about their profile and activity. Then select the friend request button at the top left of their profile page. Or, if you prefer, you can immediately send a friend request by selecting the smiley face/plus sign button to the right of the person you want to add.
5. On the Send Friend Request screen, enter a personal message so they know who you are, and then select “Send.”
6. You may also receive friend requests. To check, select “Friend Requests” at the bottom right of the Friends page. Select “Accept” to add that friend to your Friends List.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to sign into your Playstation Network account on a PS4, and set up two-step verification for added security
-
‘Why won’t my PS4 controller charge?’: How to troubleshoot your controller in 4 ways
-
‘Why won’t my PS4 turn on?’: How to troubleshoot your PS4 if it won’t turn on, using 4 different methods
-
How to remove a credit card from your PS4, and edit or add other cards to make purchases from the PlayStation Store
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.