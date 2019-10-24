How to add friends on an Apple Watch in 3 different apps

Dave Johnson
Hollis JohnsonYou can add friends on a few different Apple Watch apps.

As an extension of your iPhone, your Apple Watch can be something of a social hub on your wrist.

There are several ways to stay in touch with friends on the watch, including making phone calls, using the “push to talk” walkie-talkie, and sharing workout activity results.

To make use of all these features, though, you need to make sure you can access your friends on your phone.

How to add friends on the Apple Watch Phone app

Good news – you generally don’t have to do anything to add friends on the Apple Watch’s Phone app because the watch mirrors the same Favourites and Contacts that you already have stored on your iPhone.

How to add friends on Apple WatchDave Johnson/Business InsiderThe Phone app automatically syncs your contacts from the iPhone.

As soon as you pair your watch to your phone (for instructions, see “How to pair an Apple Watch with your iPhone“), your contact information should appear automatically.

How to add friends on the Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie app

While far from essential, the Walkie-Talkie app is a delightful addition to the Apple Watch. It lets you push-to-talk to have quick, impromptu conversations using internet data, without actually placing a cellular call.

To use the app though, you need to invite your Apple Watch-owning friends.

1. Start the Walkie-Talkie app on your Apple Watch. To do that, press the Digital Crown and tap the app, which has a yellow background.

How to add friends on Apple WatchDave Johnson/Business InsiderThe Walkie-Talkie app icon is hard to describe, probably because walkie talkies are uncommon devices in the 21st Century.

2. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Add Friends.”

How to add friends on Apple WatchDave Johnson/Business InsiderTap ‘Add Friends’ to send an invite to someone in your contacts list.

3. Find the person you want to invite to the app from your list of contacts. After accepting the invitation, they will appear in the app automatically.


How to add friends on the Apple Watch Activity app using your iPhone

1. Open the Activity app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “Sharing” at the bottom of the screen to switch to the Sharing tab.

3. Tap the plus sign at the top right of the screen.

How to add friends on Apple WatchDave Johnson/Business InsiderYou add friends to your watch’s Activity app via the iPhone.

4. In your list of contacts, find the friend you want to invite to the Activity app and tap on the entry. You can add multiple people to the invitation.

How to add friends on Apple WatchDave Johnson/Business InsiderPick people from your contacts to invite to your Activity app, and then tap ‘Send.’

5. When you’re done, tap “Send.”

