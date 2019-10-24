How to add friends on an Apple Watch in 3 different apps

Hollis Johnson You can add friends on a few different Apple Watch apps.

You can add friends on your Apple Watch to compare workout progress using the Activity app on the iPhone.

There are several other apps on the Apple Watch in which you can stay in touch with friends. You can add and manage friends on each app separately.

To use the Walkie-Talkie app, you’ll need to invite friends from within the app.

As an extension of your iPhone, your Apple Watch can be something of a social hub on your wrist.

There are several ways to stay in touch with friends on the watch, including making phone calls, using the “push to talk” walkie-talkie, and sharing workout activity results.

To make use of all these features, though, you need to make sure you can access your friends on your phone.

How to add friends on the Apple Watch Phone app



Good news – you generally don’t have to do anything to add friends on the Apple Watch’s Phone app because the watch mirrors the same Favourites and Contacts that you already have stored on your iPhone.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Phone app automatically syncs your contacts from the iPhone.

As soon as you pair your watch to your phone (for instructions, see “How to pair an Apple Watch with your iPhone“), your contact information should appear automatically.

How to add friends on the Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie app



While far from essential, the Walkie-Talkie app is a delightful addition to the Apple Watch. It lets you push-to-talk to have quick, impromptu conversations using internet data, without actually placing a cellular call.

To use the app though, you need to invite your Apple Watch-owning friends.

1. Start the Walkie-Talkie app on your Apple Watch. To do that, press the Digital Crown and tap the app, which has a yellow background.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Walkie-Talkie app icon is hard to describe, probably because walkie talkies are uncommon devices in the 21st Century.

2. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Add Friends.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap ‘Add Friends’ to send an invite to someone in your contacts list.

3. Find the person you want to invite to the app from your list of contacts. After accepting the invitation, they will appear in the app automatically.



How to add friends on the Apple Watch Activity app using your iPhone



1. Open the Activity app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “Sharing” at the bottom of the screen to switch to the Sharing tab.

3. Tap the plus sign at the top right of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You add friends to your watch’s Activity app via the iPhone.

4. In your list of contacts, find the friend you want to invite to the Activity app and tap on the entry. You can add multiple people to the invitation.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Pick people from your contacts to invite to your Activity app, and then tap ‘Send.’

5. When you’re done, tap “Send.”

