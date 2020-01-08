How to add websites to your favourites bar on a Windows 10 PC's Microsoft Edge browser

Taylor Lyles
Hollis Johnson/Tech InsiderYou can add your favourite websites to the top toolbar in Microsoft Edge for easier access.

When you use your Windows 10 computer, you are most likely browsing the web and visiting your favourite websites.

The default browser on a Windows 10 computer is Microsoft Edge, which allows you to add favourites to your browser for easy access to websites you frequently access.

Here’s how to add favourites into your Microsoft Edge browser.

How to add favourites in Windows 10 on Microsoft Edge

1. Turn on your Windows 10PC and launch the Microsoft Edge browser.

2. In Microsoft Edge, use the search bar to enter the URL of the website that you wish to add to your favourites.

3. Once on the website, click the star icon in the upper-right corner of the search bar.

4. Click “Favourites” to add the website to your favourites in the top menu bar or “Reading list” to add it to your reading list.

5. Type in what you want to name the entry and select where you’d like to save it by clicking the dropdown underneath “Save in.”

6. Click “Add” to save it.

How to add favourites in Windows 10Taylor Lyles/Business InsiderClick ‘Add’ to add the website to your favourites in Microsoft Edge.

7.To view your favourites, click on the “Favourites” tab located at the top-right of the screen, next to the search bar.

How to add favourites in Windows 10Taylor Lyles/Business InsiderYou can access your favorited websites by clicking the ‘Favourites’ tab.
