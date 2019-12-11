How to add credit to your Google Voice account in 2 ways, so you can make international calls

OpturaDesign/Shutterstock It’s easy to add credit to a Google Voice account, which you can use to make international calls.

While most calls made with Google Voice are free within the US and Canada, international calls can vary in pricing, generally costing around $US0.01 per minute. For details, see Google’s complete calling rate sheet.

If you’re planning to make international calls, you’ll need to add some credit to your Google Voice account.

You can place as much as $US70 in your Google account at once using either the Google Voice web site or your Android Google Voice app.

If you use Google Voice on the iPhone, you’ll need to charge up your account via the website, since the app doesn’t offer the option on iOS.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to add credit to Google Voice using the official website



1.Open the Google Voice webpage and log into your account.

2. Click the Settings icon (shaped like a gear) at the top right of the screen.

3. In the pane on the left, click “Payments.”

4. Click “Add credit.”

5. In the pop-up window, choose how much you want to buy, and click “Add credit.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can charge up your Google Voice account using the Settings menu on the website.

6. Select a payment method and complete the transaction.

How to add credit to Google Voice using the Android app



1. Start the Google Voice app.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top-left of the screen and then tap “Settings” in the menu.

3. In the Payments section, tap “Add credit.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Find the ‘Add credit’ link in the Payments section of Settings.

4. In the pop-up window, choose how much credit you want to add, and click “Add credit.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select how much credit you want to add to your account and then select a payment method.

5. Select a payment method and complete your transaction.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.