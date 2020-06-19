How to add contacts to your Yahoo Mail account manually in 2 ways

David Lees/Getty Images There are two ways you can manually add contacts to your Yahoo Mail account from a computer.

Yahoo Mail adds contacts to your address book automatically when you email someone new.

You can manually add new contacts to Yahoo Mail by using the “Add a new contact” feature at the bottom of the Contacts tab.

You can also add contacts from an email by hovering over the recipient’s name in the email header and choosing “Add to contacts.”

Yahoo Mail takes an interesting approach to contacts. The email service actually adds contacts to your address book automatically for each person you email.

So when you open a new email message and start typing the name of a recipient, Yahoo Mail is able to suggest email addresses from the messages you’ve sent and received.

But if you want to manually add contacts to Yahoo Mail, you can do that as well. Here’s how.

How to add new contacts to Yahoo Mail on a computer



1. Open Yahoo Mail in a web browser and then click the Contacts icon near the top of the page, to the right of the inbox.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The contacts icon in the pane on the right-hand side of the page opens the contacts tab.

2. Click “Add a new contact” at the bottom of the pane.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click ‘Add a new contact’ to create a new entry in the contact list.

3. Fill in the details and then click “Save.” You don’t need to add all the information aside from the contact’s name. All the other fields are optional.

How to add contacts to Yahoo Mail from email messages on a computer



If you have an email message from the person you want to add, you can do it with just a click.

1. Open an email message from the person you want to add.

2. Move the mouse over their name at the top of the message. You should see a pop-up window with details about the person or company.

3. Click “Add to contacts.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can add people from your inbox to your contacts list by hovering over the name in the email.

4. Add any additional information you have for your contact, and then click “Save.”

Contacts in the Yahoo mail mobile app



The Yahoo Mail app doesn’t have a tool for adding new contacts from scratch. If you want to add contacts manually, you need to use Yahoo Mail on a desktop.

But if you want to see your contacts, open the app and tap “More” at the bottom right of the screen and then tap “Contacts.” The contact list is pre-populated with all the people with whom you’ve exchanged messages in your inbox.

