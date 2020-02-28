How to add contacts to your Gmail account in 2 different ways

Shutterstock You can add contacts to Gmail automatically or manually.

You can add contacts to Gmail whether or not you’ve sent mail to or received mail from them before.

Even if you’ve turned off the setting that allows Gmail to autosave new contacts, you can still do it manually.

Having people and businesses that you email with frequently in your Gmail contacts can be very useful, and save you time when sending emails.

When you add someone to your contacts, their email address will pop up as a suggestion when you begin to type their name into the address bar. You can also guarantee that no email from them will ever be sent to your spam folder.

There is a setting in Gmail that automatically adds people to your contacts after you send an email to them. However, if you’ve turned that setting off, or you’ve simply never emailed this person and don’t plan on doing so immediately, there are other ways.

Here’s how to add contacts to Gmail.

How to add contacts to Gmail if you’ve received an email from them

1. Open the email in between you and the contact in Gmail on your Mac or PC.

2. Hover over the person’s name and email address at the top of the email.

3. In the pop-up window that appears, click “Add to Contacts.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Hover over the sender’s name and click ‘Add to Contacts.’

How to add contacts to Gmail if you’ve never received an email from them

1. In the upper right corner of your screen, next to your profile photo, click the button to bring down the apps menu.

2. From the apps menu, click “Contacts” to go to your Google Contacts page.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Open the apps menu and click ‘Contacts’

3. On the new page, in the top left corner, click “Create contact.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Create contact.’

4. Enter the relevant contact information, then click “Save” to add this person to your contacts list.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Enter the contact information, then click ‘Save.’

