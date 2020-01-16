How to add contacts on Skype to quickly make calls and start chats, on desktop or mobile

Marissa Perino
Thomas Trutschel/Getty ImagesThere are a few easy ways to add a contacts on Skype.

To make calls with friends, family, or coworkers, you’ll want to add contacts to your Skype account.

To do so, you’ll have to search for names, phone numbers, or emails in the “Contacts” section of the Skype app. You can do this both in the mobile app for iPhone and Android, and the desktop app.

Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US899.99 at Best Buy)

How to add contacts on Skype in the mobile app

1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone or Android device and tap the “Contacts” tab at the bottom of the screen.

Image1 addMarissa Perino/Business InsiderOpen your ‘Contacts’ tab.

2. This will bring your to your contacts page, which is sorted alphabetically. Tap the “Add Contact” icon in the upper-right corner, which appears as a person’s head and shoulders next to a plus sign (+).

Image2 addMarissa Perino/Business InsiderThe ‘Add contact’ button is in the top-right corner.

3. You can now search for the new contact that you want. Enter the person’s name, phone number, or email. You also have the option to invite friends by text message or email – this is good if they don’t already have a Skype account.

When you begin typing, Skype will automatically begin generating results. Simply tap the correct name once you’ve located it to add it to your contact list.

Marissa Perino/Business InsiderYou can add contacts using Skype’s search function.

How to add contacts on Skype in the desktop app

1. Open the Skype app on your desktop and tap on the “Contacts” tab found in the upper left hand corner.

Image4 addMarissa Perino/Business InsiderThe contacts tab is located in the sidebar.

2. This will bring you to your contacts page, which is sorted alphabetically. Click the “Add Contact” button at the top of the sidebar on the left.

Image5 addMarissa Perino/Business InsiderClick the ‘New Contact’ button.

3. You can now search for the new contact that you want. Again, enter the person’s name, phone number, or email. You also have the option to invite friends to Skype if they don’t already have an account.

As you type, Skype will suggest results. When you find the account that you want, simply click the black “Add” button next to their name.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.