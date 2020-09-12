How to add cities to the built-in Weather app on an iPhone, and delete or rearrange them

- You can add cities to the Weather app on an iPhone and flip through forecasts for different cities with a quick swipe.
- The iPhone Weather app pulls data from The Weather Channel.
- You can add, delete, and rearrange cities on the Weather app with just a few taps and swipes.
Whether you’re planning a trip or just like to keep tabs on the weather in other places, your iPhone’s default Weather app allows you to bookmark multiple cities so you can flip through forecasts with just a few swipes. Here’s how to add, delete, and rearrange cities in the app.
How to add a city on the iPhone Weather app
1. Open the Weather app.
2. Tap the list icon on the bottom right of the screen.
3. Tap the plus icon on the bottom right of the screen.
4. Enter the city, zip code, or airport you’re looking for.
5. Tap the name of the place you’d like to add. It should now appear in your lineup of cities.
How to delete a city on the iPhone Weather app
1. Open the Weather app.
2. Tap the list icon on the bottom right of the screen.
3. Swipe left on the city you’d like to delete.
4. Tap “Delete.”
How to rearrange cities on the iPhone Weather app
When you’re on the Weather app, you can swipe left and right to see the forecasts for your bookmarked cities.
1. Open the Weather app.
2. Tap the list icon on the bottom right of the screen.
3. Hold your finger down on the city you’d like to move up or down the list until it pops out.
4. Drag your finger up or down and lift your finger when the city is in the desired spot on the list.
