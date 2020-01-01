How to add your Cash App account to Apple Pay with a Cash Card

- You can add your Cash App account to Apple Pay – but only if you have a Cash Card, the app’s free debit card.
- It’s easy to add your Cash Card to Apple Pay through Cash App, or in the Apple Wallet on your iPhone or iPad.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Cash App and Apple Pay are two of the most popular mobile payment applications.
Fortunately, Cash App allows iOS users to integrate with Apple Pay – but only if you have a Cash Card, the app’s free debit card.
Here are two different ways to connect your Cash Card to Apple Pay, either through Cash App or Apple Wallet.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US899.99 at Best Buy)
How to add Cash App to Apple Pay through your Cash Card
1. Open Cash App on your iPhone or iPad.
2. Tap on Cash Card, then select the image of your Cash Card. Tap on the menu option that reads “Add to Apple Pay.”
3. On the next page, follow the directions as they appear on your screen. On the final screen, it will confirm your Cash Card was added to Apple Pay. Then hit “Done” located at the bottom of your screen.
How to add your Cash Card to Apple Pay through Apple Wallet
1. Unlock your iPhone and open Apple Wallet.
2. In Apple Wallet, tap the + symbol located on the top-right corner of the screen. On the next step, tap “Credit or Debit Card” and snap a picture of your Cash Card. If you do not have the card with you, enter the card’s numbers manually on the touchpad and follow the rest of the steps to finish the setup.
3. Back on the Apple Wallet home screen, your Cash Card will appear, and you can preview the card to verify that it was successfully added.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to get a Cash Card by signing up on the Cash App, and customise your card colour and signature
-
How to refund a payment on your Cash App account
-
How to unlink and delete your Cash App account on your iPhone
-
‘Can you send money from PayPal to Cash App?’: Not directly, but you can use your bank account – here’s how
-
How to change your Cash App PIN on an Android or iPhone
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.