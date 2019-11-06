How to add a boarding pass to your iPhone Wallet and simplify your air travel

Maridav/Shutterstock You can add a boarding pass to your iPhone Wallet in two ways.

Most airlines let you add your boarding pass to your iPhoneWallet through an app or email.

With your iPhoneWallet, you can quickly access your boarding pass and use it to get through airport security.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While going through airport security can be a stressful experience, innovations over the past few years have helped simplify the process.

Most airlines, and pretty much all legacy carriers (for example United, Delta, and American) have iPhone apps that allow you to check in and digitally retrieve your boarding pass on your phone.

You can also just check in on the airline’s website and choose to have them email you your boarding pass. After that, you can add it to your iPhone’s Wallet.

Then you’ll have it just one touch away, all through the security and boarding process. But first you need to know how to add it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to add a boarding pass to your iPhone Wallet



Through an airline app



1. Download or update the app for your specific airline and open it.

2. If you’ve checked in, your itinerary should show up when you open your trip. If you haven’t checked in, sign into your reservation using your flight confirmation number and name.

3. Check in to your flight. Once checked in, it should take you to your boarding pass.

4. When you have your boarding pass, you should see a button to “Add to Apple Wallet.” Tap on it.

5. It will ask you to confirm the addition. Tap on “Add.”

6. It will now be in your Apple Wallet. You can access it through the app, or on your homescreen when it’s time for your flight.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You’ll find your boarding pass in the Wallet app, along with a scannable QR code.

From an email



1. Check into your flight either using the airline’s website or using an app.

2. If you check in online, make sure you click on the box asking the airline to email you your boarding pass.

3. If the airline sends it directly to your Apple email address, your iPhone should add it automatically to your Wallet.

4. If not, or if you send it to a different email address, open the attachment at the bottom of the checked-in email while viewing the email on your iPhone.

5. Tap “Add to Apple Wallet” from the attachment.

6. It will ask you to confirm that you want to add it. Tap on “Add.”

When you open your Apple Wallet, you’ll have a list of all of your boarding passes. Make sure that the appropriate one is selected (your Wallet will keep past boarding passes unless you delete them).

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.