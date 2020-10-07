How to add Bitmoji to your iPhone keyboard and send personalised emoji stickers that look like you

Bitstrips You can add Bitmoji to your iPhone keyboard and use the stickers in a variety of apps.

You can add Bitmoji to your iPhone keyboard to insert emoji stickers that look like you in messages and other documents.

After installing the Bitmoji app, you can add it to your keyboard using the Keyboard page in your phone’s Settings app.

After it’s added to your iPhone keyboard, switch between Bitmoji and other keyboards using the globe icon at the bottom left.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Bitmoji lets you create enhanced, personalised emojis that are based on your own appearance. While you can send Bitmojis directly from the app, it’s more convenient to add them to messages from your iPhone’s keyboard. Simply installing the app doesn’t add Bitmoji to your keyboard, though; you need to do that yourself.

How to add Bitmoji to the iPhone keyboard



1. If you haven’t already, download Bitmoji from the App Store, create an account, and follow the instructions to customise your Bitmoji avatar.

2. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

3. Tap “General.”

4. Tap “Keyboard.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can add Bitmoji in the keyboard settings.

5. At the top of the Keyboards page, tap “Keyboards.”

6. Tap “Add New Keyboardâ€¦”

7. In the “Third Party Keyboards” section, tap “Bitmoji.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Any installed keyboards will be found on the ‘Add New Keyboard’ page.

8. You should now see Bitmoji in the list of installed keyboards. Tap “Bitmoji.”

9. Turn on “Allow Full Access” by swiping the button to the right. Confirm you want to do this by tapping “Allow” in the pop-up window.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Before you can use Bitmoji, you need to allow access.

That’s it â€” Bitmoji is now added to your keyboard. To use it, open a messaging app, Mail, or any other app that includes the keyboard. At the bottom left of the keyboard, tap and hold the globe icon and tap “Bitmoji.” You should see the full set of Bitmoji stickers, which you can paste into your message.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To switch to the Bitmoji keyboard, use the globe icon.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.