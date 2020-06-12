How to add Bitmoji to your Android keyboard and use the personalised emoji library in texts and other apps

- You can add Bitmoji to an Android keyboard through your device’s system settings.
Letting your friends and followers know how you feel has never been easier than with Bitmoji.
The social media app allows users to replace their native emoji library with an extensive collection of cartoon avatars created to look like them. When using Bitmoji, you can “react” through various moods and stickers, adding a personal flair to your responses across operating systems and social platforms.
Those looking for an enhanced Bitmoji experience can add Bitmoji to their apps and browsers, including Google’s Android-based Keyboard Gboard. Here’s how Android phone users can start incorporating their customised Bitmoji avatars into messages and more.
How to add the Bitmoji app to your Android Gboard keyboard
1. Install the latest version of the Bitmoji app on your phone for the Google Play store.
2. Set up your Bitmoji account.
3. Exit the Bitmoji app and swipe down from the top of your phone’s home screen.
4. When the main Android menu appears, tap the small gear icon in the bottom right corner to go to Settings.
5. Tap System.
6. Select Languages & input.
7. Choose Virtual keyboard.
8. Tap the plus sign and Manage Keyboards.
9. Next to the Bitmoji Keyboard option, tap the toggle until it turns green.
10. When you access the Bitmoji keyboard for the first time, you’re prompted to add it to Gboard.
11. Once Bitmoji is added to Gboard, you can tap the winking dialog box icon to access it.
