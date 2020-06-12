How to add Bitmoji to your Android keyboard and use the personalised emoji library in texts and other apps

Bitmoji You can expand your phone’s emoji library by adding personalised Bitmoji’s to your Android keyboard.

You can add Bitmoji to an Android keyboard through your device’s system settings.

It’s easy to create and incorporate Bitmojis into messages from your Android.

All you need to do is download the app and enable the Bitmoji keyboard to get started, similar to emojis.

Letting your friends and followers know how you feel has never been easier than with Bitmoji.

The social media app allows users to replace their native emoji library with an extensive collection of cartoon avatars created to look like them. When using Bitmoji, you can “react” through various moods and stickers, adding a personal flair to your responses across operating systems and social platforms.

Those looking for an enhanced Bitmoji experience can add Bitmoji to their apps and browsers, including Google’s Android-based Keyboard Gboard. Here’s how Android phone users can start incorporating their customised Bitmoji avatars into messages and more.

How to add the Bitmoji app to your Android Gboard keyboard

1. Install the latest version of the Bitmoji app on your phone for the Google Play store.

Emma Witman/Business Insider If you have a Bitmoji account through Snapchat, log in using your Snapchat credentials.

2. Set up your Bitmoji account.

3. Exit the Bitmoji app and swipe down from the top of your phone’s home screen.

4. When the main Android menu appears, tap the small gear icon in the bottom right corner to go to Settings.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The main Android dropdown menu can be accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen.

5. Tap System.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You may need to scroll before you see the System icon.

6. Select Languages & input.

7. Choose Virtual keyboard.

Emma Witman/Business Insider This menu controls your various downloaded keyboards.

8. Tap the plus sign and Manage Keyboards.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Changes to the keyboard go into effect until you’ve restarted your Android device.

9. Next to the Bitmoji Keyboard option, tap the toggle until it turns green.

10. When you access the Bitmoji keyboard for the first time, you’re prompted to add it to Gboard.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You’ll receive a walkthrough for the Bitmoji set-up.

11. Once Bitmoji is added to Gboard, you can tap the winking dialog box icon to access it.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can now add Bitmoji to your texts and other messages.

