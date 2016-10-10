How to add a bigger hard drive to the Playstation 4

If you’re running out of space on your Playstation 4 — or just want to make sure you’ll have room for those new PSVR games — there’s an easy way to add a bigger hard drive than what the Playstation ships with. Here’s how.

Useful Links:

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.