How to add an email account to Microsoft Outlook on a PC or Mac computer

Daxiao Productions/Shutterstock It should only take a few moments to add an email account to Outlook.

To add an email account to Outlook on your PC, click “Add Account” after opening the File menu.

To add an email account to Outlook on your Mac, head into the “Preferences” menu.

Most email accounts can be added to Outlook within seconds, but some may require a manual setup.

When you install and run Outlook for the first time, you’ll be prompted to add an email account. Without one, you can’t send or receive any email.

However, once you’ve added your first account, it can be difficult to remember how to add another.

Here’s how to add an email account to Outlook, whether you’re using it on your PC or Mac.

How to add an email account to Outlook on your PC



1. Click “File” in the top-left, and then click “Add Account.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The ‘Add Account’ button is just a click away in the File menu.

2. In the pop-up window, you can enter the email address of the account you want to add and click “Connect.” If you want to set up the account manually, click “Advanced options,”, then click “Connect.” If Outlook recognises your email account, it will ask you to enter your password and complete the setup.

If it’s a straightforward webmail account (like Gmail), Outlook can usually do it automatically. If you’re configuring an IMAP or Microsoft Exchange account, though, it’s often faster to choose to do it manually.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Most email accounts can be added automatically with a username and password, but others will need a manual approach.

3. If you need to configure your account manually, choose the type of account you’re setting up. The most common options include Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft 365, POP, and IMAP. You can find this information using Google to figure out what type of email account you have.

4. Follow the remaining instructions to configure the account. Depending on the type of email account you’re adding, you may need to specify the incoming and outgoing email server names, port numbers and encryption methods. You can get all these details from your email provider’s website or technical support. If you are adding an Exchange server to Outlook, you might need to get the details from your IT department or network administrator.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Be sure to collect all the details you’ll need from your email provider or network administrator before adding the account to Outlook. How to add an email account to Outlook on your Mac



1. Open up Outlook on your Mac and click “Outlook” in the menu bar at the top-left of the screen.

2. In the drop-down menu that appears, click “Preferences.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open the ‘Preferences’ menu.

3. A pop-up will open. Click “Accounts.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Select the ‘Accounts’ option.

4. A page will open that lists all of your current accounts. Click the plus sign (+) in the bottom-right, and then select “Add account.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Select ‘Add Account’ from the plus sign pop-up.

5. In the new window that opens, enter your email address and password. You might be directed back to your email provider’s website to confirm that you want to connect the accounts.

Once you confirm that you want to add your email account, it should be connected.

