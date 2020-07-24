How to add alt text to images on your website using Wix, to help users and boost your Google rankings

Maskot/Getty Images It only takes a few clicks to add alt text to images in Wix.

You can add alt text to images on your website using Wix, which is a great way to make your site more accessible to visually impaired users.

To add alt text to an image in the Wix editor, select the image and click the Settings icon.

To add alt text to images in a Wix photo gallery, click an image and choose “Manage Media.”

When you create a website in Wix, it’s important to follow the best practices for web design, and that includes adding alt text to your images.

“Alt text” is a short text description that explains the content of a photo, which can then be read aloud by screen readers to visually impaired users. It’s an important aspect of website building, and is vital for users who have screen readers.

And if that doesn’t convince you, it’s also worth noting that Google ranks websites that use alt text higher in search results.

Luckily, adding alt text in Wix is easy – you can do it after adding the images to your website. Here’s how to do it using any browser on your Mac or PC.

How to add alt text to photos on a Wix website



Most Wix templates let you add and position photos on your website one at a time, and you can add alt text to these images after you add them to the page.

If you’re using a photo gallery template, the process is slightly different, so see the next section for that.

1. Open your website using Wix in a web browser.

2. Click the photo you want to create alt text for, and then click the Settings icon, which looks like a gear. You should see the “Image Settings” pop-up appear.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click the gear icon to open the Image Settings window.

3. In the “Image Text” section, type your alt text under “What’s in the image? Tell Google.”

4. When you’re done, click the “X” at the top of the Image Settings pop-up.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Enter alt text in the Image Text section.

If you want to edit or view the alt text at any time in the future, you can always return to the photo’s settings page and review the Image Text section.

How to add alt text to a photo gallery in Wix



Some Wix templates include a photo gallery, which is a group of photos that are joined together on one page. If you’re using a photo gallery, you can add alt text to all the photos in the gallery at once.

1. Open your website using Wix in a web browser.

2. Click any photo on the site and then click “Manage Media.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If your web site has a photo gallery, start by clicking ‘Manage Media.’

3. In the “Organise Your Gallery” window, click the photo you want to add alt text to.

4. In the pane on the right, click “Describe your image” and then type your alt text. When you’re finished, you can click other photos and enter more alt text.

5. Click “Done” to close the gallery window.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Add alt text to the ‘Describe your image’ section.

