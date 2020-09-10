How to add an additional Twitter account, and easily switch between accounts, on the mobile app or website

Sushil Gamit / EyeEm/Getty Images

You can log into multiple Twitter accounts at once and switch among them easily on both the mobile app and website.

To add a Twitter account to the website, click your avatar at the bottom left of the web page and choose to “Add an existing account.”

To add a Twitter account to your mobile app, you can find the option to add an existing account or create a new one by tapping your Twitter profile avatar.

It’s not unusual to have more than one Twitter account, and adding all your accounts to your Twitter app makes it easy to switch between them and post or browse from different profiles.

This is convenient if you have both a personal and professional Twitter account, for example â€” but always be careful to post with the right account so you don’t, for example, use a professional account to make a personal post.

How to add a Twitter account on the iPhone app



1. In the Twitter app on your iPhone, tap and hold your profile avatar at the top left of the screen.

2. After a moment, the “Accounts” pop-up should appear at the bottom of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap and hold your profile icon to open the ‘Accounts’ pop-up.

3. If you already have an account you want to add to the app, tap “Add an existing account” and log into the account. If you don’t yet have a new account, tap “Create a new account” and follow the instructions to create an account. When you’re done, it will automatically be available in the app.

After you’ve added or created the account, you can switch among them by tapping and holding the profile icon until the pop-up appears and then choosing the account you want to use.

How to add a Twitter account on the Android app



1. In the Android Twitter app, tap your profile avatar at the top left of the screen.

2. In the menu, tap the downward-pointing arrow to the right of your Twitter account name.

3. If you already have an account you want to add to the app, tap “Add an existing account” and log into the account. If you don’t yet have a new account, tap “Create a new account” and follow the instructions to create an account. When you’re done, it will automatically be available in the app.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose to ‘Create a new account’ or ‘Add an existing account.’

After you’ve added or created the account, you can switch among them by tapping your profile icon, tapping the arrow, and choosing the account you want to use.

How to add a Twitter account on the Twitter website



1. Open Twitter in a web browser and, if needed, log into a Twitter account.

2. Click your profile avatar at the bottom left of the screen.

3. In the pop-up, click “Add an existing account” and log into the account.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose to ‘Add an existing account’ from the pop-up.

4. If you don’t yet have a new account, open Twitter in a new private or incognito browser window and follow the instructions to create a new account, then return to this browser and add it using the “Add an existing account” menu option. Using an incognito browser is the easiest way to create a new, additional account because your current account won’t be automatically logged in.

After you’ve added or created the account, you can switch among them by clicking the profile icon and then choosing the account you want to use in the pop-up menu.

