How to add a stop on Google Maps before your final destination, on desktop or mobile

Shutterstock It’s possible to add a stop on Google Maps before your final destination.

You can add a stop on Google Maps if you need to alter directions before your final destination.

It’s easy to add a stop on Google Maps using a desktop computer or the Google Maps mobile app, and you’re also able to reorder your destinations on either device.

You can add up to nine stops on Google Maps.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For many people, Google Maps is essential for gathering directions.

But Google Maps can do even more than just take you directly from Point A to Point B.

Whether accessing it on desktop or mobile, Maps has the option of adding up to nine stops to your route – but it can’t be used for public transit or rides.

Here’s how to add a stop for any other method of transportation.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to add a stop on Google Maps on desktop



1. Go to https://www.google.com/maps.

2. Click the blue arrow next to the search bar to access directions.

3. Enter a starting and ending destination.

4. Underneath your ending destination, hit the + sign, which says “Add Destination.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Add a destination on the left side menu.

5. Type in your stop to see directions. Repeat it for multiple stops.

6. Note that you can reorder your directions and destinations by dragging the bullet points to the left of each destination’s name.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Drag the points the reorder your destinations.

How to add a stop on Google Maps on the mobile app



1. Open up the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android phone and select the blue arrow in the bottom right to access directions.

2. Enter your starting point and ending destination. Google will give you directions between your two stops.

3. In the top right corner of the screen, hit the three dots and then select “Add stop” to add a stop.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click on the three dots and select Add stop.

4. To reorder the destinations, press and hold the three horizontal lines. The destination will pop out of the screen, and you’ll be able to move it to its new place.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Use the horizontal lines to drag stops around.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.