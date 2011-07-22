HOW TO: Add A Second Line To Your iPhone

That little compartment holds the extra SIM card, which wires into your phone.

Photo: via VaVeliero

Gadget accessory maker VaVeliero has a brilliant way for you to manage two phone numbers from one iPhone: strap another SIM card onto the back of your iPhone, and use an app to delegate which one you want to use.You don’t even have to turn off the iPhone to switch SIM cards, 9 to 5 Mac points out. It sounds too good to be true, especially since the case adds little bulk to your iPhone.



One convenient feature of VaVeliero’s companion app is that you can easily program your iPhone to switch SIM cards once you get off work at 6, or at any other time you like.

Unfortunately, you cannot use both SIMs simultaneously, meaning you can’t receive calls on both lines at the same time.

You’ll need another SIM card (meaning you’re on AT&T or T-Mobile) to use the dual-SIM case, but if you’re a travelling business person, you probably already have two SIM cards.

The dual-SIM case costs about $70.00, and can be purchased here.

