How to add a profile on Netflix to share your account with friends and family

You can easily add a profile on Netflix to share your account with your friends and family.

The process for adding a profile on Netflix is fairly similar on a computer and mobile device.

Netflix allows you to add up to five different profiles for one account.

Pushing past the physical boundaries of movie-watching isn’t the only convenience Netflix has granted us.

As you probably already know, Netflix allows you to have up to five profiles on one account, so that one person’s show preferences don’t mess with another’s recommendations. All the users on the same account then can watch different shows at different times on different devices.

If you want to add someone new to your Netflix profile – or add a restricted access profile for a child – there’s a very simple process to do so, if you don’t already have five profiles on your account. In fact, if you already have more than one, you can add a new profile directly after logging in, from the same screen you’d normally select your profile in.

If you don’t, or if you’ve already logged into your account, you can still do it, just with a few extra steps. Here’s how to add a profile on Netflix.

How to add a profile on Netflix

1. From the Netflix home screen, open the account menu.

If you’re on a computer, tap your icon in the top right corner.

If you’re using a mobile device, tap the three lines in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the three horizontal line at the bottom to open the menu on a phone.

2. From the menu, select “Manage Profiles.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘Manage Profiles.’

3. Under the list of existing profiles, click “Add Profile.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Add Profile.’

4. Give the profile a name, an icon, and if it’s for a child, tap or click the “Kid?” box. Then press save.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Fill in the information, then press save.

