How to add a link on your Snapchat story so friends can visit a website directly

Shutterstock Share where you found the day’s wildest headline or a digital invitation with Snapchat’s linking feature.

You can add a link on your Snapchat story by tapping on the paperclip icon while customising your snap.

Snapchat will give you the option to add a link you’ve shared before, search for the link, or paste in a completely new one.

Once the Snapchat story with a link is posted, viewers can swipe up on the small arrow at the bottom of your snap to visit the link.

Whether you want to share your favourite article or an awesome apartment listing, you can add a link to your Snapchat story so friends can see what you see, too.

This feature doesn’t allow users to view the webpage within the app, but it helps your friends avoid having to leave the app and search around for the right site. You can add a link through the paperclip icon. Once you’ve successfully added a link, the paperclip will appear in a white circle before allowing you to customise the rest of your snap and send it out.

Here’s how to add a link to your Snapchat story.

How to add a link on your Snapchat story

1. Open your Snapchat camera and capture a photo or video.

2. Tap the paperclip icon on the right-hand side.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can find this icon in the customisation menu.

3. The link attachment page will feature previously copied links. Select the link you desire.

4. If you want to add a new link, either paste it in or type in the URL bar before hitting “Go” to search for it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The clipboard keeps a running list of recently used links.

5. Searching for the link will bring up search results from Google. Scroll until you find what you’re looking for and tap to open the link.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Snapchat lets you view Google search results.

6. Tap the blue “Attach to Snap” button at the bottom of the page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You’ll need to view the website you want to add to do this step.

7. This will bring you back to your Snapchat camera screen. If the link is attached, the paperclip icon will be circled in white.

8. Finish personalizing your post then select the blue arrow to send the story or the plus sign in the bottom left-hand corner when you’re ready.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider This is what your attached link will look like.

