How to add a co-host to a Facebook event in 3 simple steps

You can add a host to a Facebook event if you’re hosting an event jointly with someone else.

If you add their names to the list of co-hosts when you create the Facebook event, all they have to do is accept your invitation, and they will have the same admin privileges over the page that you do.

You can also add a host after you’ve created an event through the event’s “Edit” function.

Creating an event on Facebook is one of the best and easiest ways to manage your parties and get-togethers. You can keep track of guests and RSVPs, timetables, and any other details you might need others to know about right on the page – it’s an invitation and a group chat all in one.

When you create an event on Facebook, you are automatically designated as the host. But what if the party has multiple hosts? For example, what if you’re throwing a party in your home, with your spouse or with multiple roommates? Or what if you’re organising a get-together with a club you’re in, and you want to give the club president admin privileges in addition to yourself?

As it turns out, you can actually have multiple hosts for Facebook events. There is a place to add co-hosts in the setup page for a new event.

Here’s how to do it in a browser on your Mac or PC.

How to add a host to a Facebook event

1. When creating a new event, under where it says “co-hosts,” begin to type the name of the person or people you wish to add. When their name pops up, click on it to add them to the list.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Type the person’s name to add them as a co-host.

2. That person will receive an invitation to be added as a co-host. When they accept, their status will change from “pending” to “host,” and they will be able to edit the event the same way you can.

3. If you forget to add a host, and you want to do so later, just click the Edit button on the event page, to the right of the event name, to bring up the event creation box. After that, do as step one instructs to add another host.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider You can add new co-hosts at any time using the ‘Edit’ button.

