Shutterstock You can insert a GIF into your Google Slides presentation to make it more appealing and visual.

Adding a GIF to a Google Slides presentation can inject a bit of life into an otherwise basic presentation. The method for inserting a GIF will vary a bit depending on how you want to access the GIF.

You could, for example, save it to your computer or Google Drive – but if you aren’t used to saving GIFs in that way, you might be a little confused by the various save options. This can make a big difference in whether or not a GIF saves correctly and works as an animation on your slide.

The easiest method is to use a GIF URL, especially if you use a site like Giphy, where you’ll select the “Copy link” section on the right side of your GIF of choice and copy the link URL.

Here’s how to add a GIF to your presentation using a URL you’ve copied from a GIF site:

How to add a GIF to Google Slides using a URL

1. Go to slides.google.com and open your presentation, or create a new one.

2. Click the slide you want to insert the GIF onto in the left sidebar.

3. In the top toolbar, select “Insert,” then “Image,” and finally “By URL.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider First, select ‘Insert’ from the top menu.

4. Paste the URL into the box.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Insert your GIF’s URL here.

5. Once the GIF pops up, click “Insert.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the ‘Insert’ button.

From there, you can adjust the size and position of the GIF on your slide.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.