How to add a font to Google Docs in 2 different ways

It’s possible to add a font to Google Docs in two simple ways.

You can select “More fonts” from the main font list, and add a font to that primary tab within Google Docs.

You can also download the Extensis Fonts add-on to add hundreds of additional fonts to Google Docs.

Google Docs has a wide assortment of fonts to choose from, but you may not have taken full advantage of these different styles on your Chromebook, PC, or Mac computer.

That’s because there are additional fonts that won’t appear in the main drop-down menu – and there’s also an add-on you can install which gives you access to even more fonts.

Here’s what you need to know about using either method to add and use other fonts on Google Docs.

How to add a font to Google Docs

If you just want to access the additional fonts that are already available in Google Docs – but don’t show up in the main font list – you can easily do so:

1. Go to docs.new and start or open your document.

2. Click “More Fonts” in the top toolbar – this will prompt a pop-up window to appear.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on ‘More fonts’ when you open the drop-down menu.

3. Select any other fonts you want from the left column, then click “OK” when finished. These fonts will be added to your main list.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the font you want to add.

How to add more fonts to Google Docs with Extensis Fonts

With Extensis Fonts, you can access hundreds of additional fonts on Google Docs.

1. Download the Extensis Fonts add-on. Click “Install” and then “Continue” to agree to the permissions.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Install Extensis Fonts.

2. Select the Google account you want to associate with the add-on and then click “Allow” to continue to agree to the requirements.

3. Reload your Google Doc and then click the “Add-ons” dropdown from the main toolbar, then select “Extensis Fonts” and then “Start.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Start Extensis Fonts in Google Docs.

4. Highlight your text and then select a font from the right sidebar.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Choose your font from the right-side menu.

