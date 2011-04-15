How To Add A "Dislike" Button To Your Facebook Page

Are you one of countless Facebook users who find the classic Thumbs Up symbol tiresomely sycophantic? You’re not alone. Back in August of 2010, the widespread addition of an “official” Thumbs Down symbol to Facebook pages quickly revealed itself to be a scam, but only after countless users opted in.



Debating issues on the web demands both positive and negative reactivity—just look at any extensive comment stream on any widely shared article. Yet Facebook is all about universal love and approval, and it’s unlikely the good karma monopoly will add a Dislike symbol anytime soon. But not to worry, you can express your disapproval now—just ad hoc it in the form of a browser add-on.

Please Note: Unfortunately, all of the plugins below require mutual participation—meaning for your “hacked” Dislike button to appear on others’ pages, they will need to have the same add-on installed—but if you corral enough participants, you can opt to exist within your own customised Facebook “Dislike” equipped universe. Here are five plug-in options:

1. di.slik.es

The di.slik.es button was created “Because nobody said you had to like everything.” And they’re right—when somebody announces they’re sick, or the weather is lousy, the Thumbs Up sign isn’t quite right. In bright red, the di.slik.es button doesn’t assimilate as seamlessly as the options below. Download here; compatible with Firefox, Chrome and Safari.

2. Facebook Dislike

Created by developer Thomas Moquet, Facebook Dislike adds a Thumbs Down to any commentable item, and is currently available for Chrome and Firefox. With over a million downloads, it’s possible your friends are already using it.

3. WebGoggles Dislike Button

WebGoggles says their Dislike Button is “not for the haters” and explains that it was simply made to be “the ‘yang’ to Facebook’s ‘yin’.” Download their add-on here.

4. The Reasonably Like Button

The “Reasonably Like Button” offers a slightly less enthusiastic response, and promises additional alternatives in the future, such as: “I have no real feelings towards this and therefore shall express this by clicking this neutral button” —and—”I find this shallow and pedantic”.

Unfortunately, the group requires you to invite everybody you know to participate before you can partake in the tool, so we have yet to test it.

5. Facebook I DON’T CARE Button

Available for Firefox, Chrome, and Internet Explorer, the Facebook I DON’T CARE Button is for the all the aggro commenters out there—or for anybody who’s tired of all those endlessly insipid status updates. Download here.

Photo by Martin Neuhof

Via How to Add a Dislike Button to Your Facebook Page on WonderHowTo.

