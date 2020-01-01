How to add a debit card to your Cash App account so you can send and receive money through it

Taylor Lyles
SquareIf you add a debit card to your Cash App account to send and receive payments.

In addition to linking a bank account, Cash App users can also add a credit or debit card to their account as a way to issue payments.

You can instantly add either a credit or debit card to your Cash App account if you already have a bank account linked to your account.

Here’s how to add a debit card to your Cash App account.

How to add a debit card to your Cash App account

1. Unlock your iPhone or Android device and launch the Cash App.

2. On the Cash App home screen, tap the “My Cash” tab, which is located on the far-left at the bottom of your screen.

How to add a debit card to Cash AppTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderTap ‘My Cash’ to add a debit card to your Cash App account.

3. On the “My Cash” page, click “+ Add Credit Card.”

How to add a debit card to Cash AppTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderTap ‘+ Add Credit Card’ and enter your debit card information.

4. After you tap “+ Add Credit Card,” a new page will open up where you will enter your card number. After you enter in all of your card information, click “Add Card” to add it to your Cash App account.

How to add a debit card to Cash AppTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderEnter in your card information, then press ‘Add Card’ to add the credit or debit card to your Cash App account.
