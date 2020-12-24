How to add a bot to Discord to help you run and organise your chatroom

You can add a bot to Discord to have it automatically welcome new users, moderate content, and more.

Discord bots are friendly AI that help manage or enhance your server.

Discord bots are pre-made and free to download – no tech wizardry required.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Bots on Discord, the group messaging platform, are helpful artificial intelligence that can perform several useful tasks on your server automatically.

That includes welcoming any new members, banning troublemakers, and moderating the discussion. Some bots even add music or games to your server.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a coding genius to add an automaton to your server. You just download pre-made bots and customise what they do and say.

We’ll cover how to download and use the popular MEE6 bot as a welcoming bot, a moderating bot, and a bot that alerts your server when you’re streaming on Twitch.

How to add a bot to Discord



You can add a number of popular, premade bots to your server. One of the most popular is MEE6.

1. Visit this page to download MEE6.

2. Click the button that says “Add to Discord.”

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Select ‘Add to Discord’ on the MEE6 homepage.

3. Provide your Discord login to authenticate your account. If a pop-up asks for permission to use your account, click “Authorise.”

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Make sure you’re logged into the correct account, and click ‘Authorise.’

4. Click “Set up MEE6” next to your server name.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Click ‘Set up MEE6’ next to the correct server.

5. Select your server in the pop-up window and click “Continue.”

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Choose your server and hit ‘Continue.’

6. Select or deselect the permissions you’ll give this bot.

7. Scroll down and click “Authorise.”

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Click ‘Authorise.’

How to set up MEE6 as a welcoming bot on Discord



Once you authorise MEE6, you are given options of what kind of bot you can create. First, we’ll create a bot that welcomes new members to your server.

1. Click the “Welcome” option.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider To create a welcome bot, click the ‘Welcome’ option.

2. Select what you want the bot to do. Your options are: “Send a message when a user joins the server,” “Send a private message to new users,” “Give a role to new users” and “Send a message when a user leaves the server.”

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Select a welcome task for the bot, such as ‘Send a message when a user joins the server.’

3. You can set what your bot says down to the text colour and font, as well as which channel your bot will post in.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Choose a channel for the bot to post in.

4. Hit “Save” when finished. Visit this plug-ins page again if you want to make changes.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Click ‘Save’ when you’re done.

How to set up MEE6 as a moderating bot on Discord



Circle back to the plug-ins page on the MEE6 website to set up your moderator bot. A moderator can do things like censor language and kick bad actors off of your server.

1. Click on the “Moderator” icon.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Select ‘Moderator.’

2. Then click “Yes” in the pop-up to enable it.

3. Scroll down to “Auto-moderator” and select what rules you want your bot to enforce. Options include censoring bad words, spoilers, and excessive emojis.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider In the ‘Auto-Moderator’ section, you can choose what kind of actions you want moderated, such as ‘Bad words.’

4. When selecting what your bot will moderate, you can decide how the bot reprimands users. The message can be automatically deleted, the user who triggered the auto-moderation can be sent a warning message, or both.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Choose how you want the action moderated.

5. Click “Settings” to customise the threshold for what triggers the bot. For example, the bot can spring into action once a post has been marked with a certain number of spoiler tags. You can also select channels for the bot to ignore.

6. Save any changes.

How to set up MEE6 to alert users when you’re streaming on Twitch



Discord began as a messaging platform for gamers, so streaming culture goes hand in hand with it. If you are a streamer, you can set up MEE6 to alert your server whenever you go live on the streaming site Twitch. First, revisit the MEE6 plug-ins page again.

1. Scroll and click the Twitch icon.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Click on the ‘Twitch’ option.

2. Click “Yes” in the pop-up to enable it.

3. Enter the name of your Twitch channel.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Type in the name of your channel.

4. Customise a message to your server.

5. Select a channel for the bot to post in.

Jeremy Dreyfuss, Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Choose a channel.

6. Choose whether or not you want to receive a Discord notification when someone follows the Twitch channel.

7. Click “Save.”

8. Now, when you go live on Twitch, everyone on your server will be notified.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.