How to Activate the Best Secret Feature In Your iPad

Your new iPad—and old too, with iOS 4.3—has a new hidden feature that Apple doesn’t want you to know about: Extra multi-touch gestures that completely changes the iPad experience—for the best.For example: With a simple hand swipe, to the left or right, you will be able to navigate through running applications. Once you try it, you won’t be able to go back.



Sadly, Apple doesn’t want you to use these features yet. They could have included the switch in the general preferences for everyone, but right now this is only available for developers, so they can give feedback.

It will “only” cost you $5

The good news is that you can activate them and it’s really easy: It only takes one click. The bad news is that you have to pay an extra $5 for Xcode 4, in the Mac OS X App Store.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Purchase Xcode 4 and install it.

2. Launch Xcode and connect your iPad to your computer. It will appear in the Xcode’s devices list.

3. Click on the “Use for development” button.

4. When it asks you to enter your iOS developer credentials in the dialog box, click cancel. It will give you an error. Disregard it.

5. Once the developer mode activation is completed, go to your iPad general preferences menu and turn on the new multi-gestures.

That’s all. Your $5 multitasking gestures are ready to be enjoyed. You will soon discover that it was totally worth the $5.

Alternatively, you can wait until the upcoming iOS 4.3 jailbreak, which will allow you to activate this feature for free with a simple app. Hopefully, it will come out soon. [Thanks Anthony Moody for the heads up on the cancel button]

