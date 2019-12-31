How to activate your PayPal Cash Card and use it to shop online or at stores that accept Mastercard

- You can activate your PayPalCash Card and use it to shop online and at stores where Mastercard is accepted.
A PayPal Cash Card is a great way to make the most of your PayPal account. In fact, with recent changes, you’ll need one for some of the most basic uses of PayPal, including transferring money into your PayPal account.
Setting up a PayPal Cash Mastercard and PayPal Cash Plus account is easy, and can be done in just a few steps beyond creating a basic PayPal account.
You’ll be able to use PayPal Cash Card features immediately after applying, and once your card arrives in the mail you can activate it online using the app or website.
Here’s how to activate your PayPal Card once you get it:
How to activate your PayPal Cash Card
1. Go to www.paypal.com/activatecard. You’ll automatically be redirected to login to your PayPal account.
2. After you’ve logged in, you’ll be prompted to enter the card’s expiration date. You can find it on the back of your card above your name.
3. Create a 4-digit PIN for your card and click “Create PIN.”
4. You’re all set. You can add money to your card then and there, or wait until later. You’ll also be given a link to your PayPal Cash Card on your profile, where you can monitor your activity and add funds.
