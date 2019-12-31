How to activate your PayPal Cash Card and use it to shop online or at stores that accept Mastercard

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can use a PayPal Cash Card to shop online, take money out of an ATM, or shop at stores that accept Mastercard.

You can activate your PayPalCash Card and use it to shop online and at stores where Mastercard is accepted.

You’ll be able to use PayPalCash features immediately after applying, but your physical card will arrive in about 10 business days.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A PayPal Cash Card is a great way to make the most of your PayPal account. In fact, with recent changes, you’ll need one for some of the most basic uses of PayPal, including transferring money into your PayPal account.

Setting up a PayPal Cash Mastercard and PayPal Cash Plus account is easy, and can be done in just a few steps beyond creating a basic PayPal account.

You’ll be able to use PayPal Cash Card features immediately after applying, and once your card arrives in the mail you can activate it online using the app or website.

Here’s how to activate your PayPal Card once you get it:

How to activate your PayPal Cash Card

1. Go to www.paypal.com/activatecard. You’ll automatically be redirected to login to your PayPal account.

Emma Witman/Business Insider It may seem like you’ve gone to the wrong website but don’t fret — going to the activate link automatically redirects you here.

2. After you’ve logged in, you’ll be prompted to enter the card’s expiration date. You can find it on the back of your card above your name.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can confirm PayPal has the correct information on your card on this screen by checking the last four digits.

3. Create a 4-digit PIN for your card and click “Create PIN.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Unlike some other debit cards, you won’t be assigned a PIN that you can change later, but create one for yourself from the outset instead.

4. You’re all set. You can add money to your card then and there, or wait until later. You’ll also be given a link to your PayPal Cash Card on your profile, where you can monitor your activity and add funds.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can add money now, or add money at another time.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.