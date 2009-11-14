How To Ace Your Business School Interview









For many prospective MBAs, the interview is the most unpleasant part of the business school admissions process.It’s also the area where you can do the most good — or bad — for your cause.

It’s too late to get better grades in school or do a better job at work. But the interview — if you get one — is worth as much as 35% at some schools. And you can knock it out of the park, if you put plenty of work in ahead of time.

Keep Your Head High, You're On Their Radar.

content=”The business school interview is an intimidating beast. If you’ve been offered an interview at a school you think of as a reach, it can be especially daunting.

Buck up. The majority of applicants weren’t given this opportunity; if they weren’t seriously considering you, you wouldn’t be in this position. You don’t need to prove why you belong in the room, you are there to set yourself apart in a field of applicants who are all appealing on paper.

Unless, of course, we’re talking about a school that leaves the decision of whether to interview or not up to you. In which case you need to jump on it, no matter what. If your resume looks great, not interviewing is a signal that you aren’t good with people. If you aren’t all you could be on paper, the interview is your opportunity to shine.”

Know Thyself. Or Make Thyself Up.

content=”Many people aren’t comfortable talking about themselves. If you are one of them, you need to get over it, or give up on business school. You are going to be talking about yourself a lot in this interview.

You need to put some thought into how you want to present yourself, not just through your actions, but as an object of discussion. Think of yourself as a third-party you are studying to give a report on. Then fudge the reporting in your favour.

You should have a solid store of your characteristics and phrases that describe you at the ready. Many of the most frequently asked questions have to do with what quality of yours best suits you for x, or what your friends would say about your ability to do y. You can’t know what the exact questions will be, but you can have the pieces ready to plug into your answers.

Don’t make up anything implausible or falsifiable, but remember you are selling yourself, not talking to your priest.”

Cover Your Weak Spots

content=”‘Whatever weakness you’re hoping you can avoid mentioning, that’s what you’ll probably spend most of the interview talking about,’ a current Harvard MBA student told us.

Coming from a completely non-quantitative job at a nonprofit, she was asked about the specific balance sheet figures she would look at in a hypothetical business scenario. Students with finance backgrounds assured us that such questions never come up in these interviews.

Think about the most glaring difference between you and the ideal applicant, and get ready to talk about it.”

Build Up A Broad Base Of Knowledge

content=”We know Wall Street analysts who are terrific at their jobs, but don’t have even a vague idea of anything happening in the world outside finance. Knowing your specialty inside and out isn’t enough in the interview.

You might know all there is to know about your industry, and have every intention of returning to it once you have your MBA, but you are applying to business school, and you need to demonstrate some basic knowledge of the wider world of business, and even — brace yourself — of the world beyond business.

Read the newspaper. You should especially be up to date on the state of the economy, policy that will affect it, and technology that figures to have a big impact on it. Many applicants are even asked about their political views; have some ready.”

Do Your Homework On The School

content=”We would love to give you the training and knowledge you need to go into an interview at any school on your list, but, sadly, that’s just not possible. You are going to have to do a fair bit of research for every school at which you interview.

As you probably noticed going through essay topics, business schools love to hear about why they are the one and only apple of your eye. That carries over into the interview.

Know the program, its strengths and its weaknesses. Have answers ready about why it is better suited to you than any other business school in the land. Be ready to ask questions that demonstrate your knowledge of publicly available information, but that can’t be answered without speaking to someone in the know.”

Do Your Homework On The Interviewer(s)

content=”In most cases, you will be informed ahead of time with whom you will be interviewing; don’t let this information go to waste.

Most interviews are at least somewhat geared to your strengths and weaknesses, but to a large extent, the interview is designed to gauge how well you would be able to perform in situations that are a lot like interviewing. Regardless of what you know, the interviewer will feel most comfortable directing the conversation and pressing the right buttons when he is on his own turf, so you are likely to discuss subjects in his specialty. Know what that is, and make yourself familiar with the basics.”

behavioural Event-Based Interviews

content=”The behavioural event-based interview (BEI) is a completely different experience than what we’ve been talking about here. Much of the advice wouldn’t apply in such an interview. These interviews are highly structured, and deal with a single, specific situation from your work history.

You will of course be notified of this before you interview, but you are best off finding out before you even apply if any of the schools on your list use this format. (The most notable is MIT.) Preparing for such an interview will be an almost entirely seperate process, so you will want plenty of lead time.”

Practice, Practice, Practice

content=”You have no doubt been told all your life, before every interviewing or public speaking challenge you have encountered, to practice speaking in front of a mirror, or a test audience of your friends.

If you are anything like us, you have ignored that advice without a second thought.

Talking to your friends about your accomplishments, or to a mirror about anything, is not a dignified undertaking.

Deal with it. Reading silently to yourself is simply not adequate practice for speaking out loud, and you need to be comfortable and prepared in there.”

Dress The Part

content=”Before we started researching this, we never imagined going over this. Everyone knows to dress well for their business school interview, right?

Nope. Take some Ivy League interviewers’ word for it:

‘We’ve seen short skirts, purple hair and sandals in the middle of winter. My last applicant had two visible tattoos and several body piercings in places I didn’t know could be hygienically pierced. From the moment he walked in the door, regardless of what he had to say, I couldn’t get past his own immaturity and poor judgment.’

Look. It’s terrific that you’re a nonconformist. There’s nothing wrong with not liking suits. Your humble correspondent wears flip-flops nine months out of the year. But if you are serious about going to business school, you need to play ball with the man for a few hours. The ground rules:

Man or woman, there is only one option: a conservative suit.

This is not the time to push the boundaries of the dress code. Wear a dark suit with a white shirt. No skinny ties, no matter how stylish they are that week.

If this is the first time you’ve had to go through this ordeal, remember to take the temporary stitching out of your suit. You might not know what a vent is, but your interviewer does, and they notice these things.

“

Have Your Anecdotes Ready

content=”Many of the questions you are likely to come up against have to do with specific events in your past, especially your professional past:

Describe a situation in which your leadership saved your team from failure. What has been your biggest professional failure, and what did you learn from it? What is the most helpful feedback you’ve received from a superior, and how did you apply it to your work?

The permutations of these questions are endless, but you should never be doing what the interviewer is literally asking of you — thinking back through your life for the event that best fits their question. Instead, you should have four or five anecdotes primed and ready to go, each of which you are ready to adapt to a wide range of questions.

Rehearsing these stories, keeping them fresh in your mind, will make them sound much more authentic than if you have to reach for them — even if you are fudging the details. Read through every list of frequently asked interview questions you can find until you are comfortable matching one of your go-to anecdotes to any question of this sort that comes up.”

Frequently Asked Questions

content=”Read every list of frequently asked questions you can find. You will see what questions pop up on everybody’s list, and you should have your answers to these down cold. More important, though, is to get a sense of the full range of questions out there, until nothing shocks you. Practice adapting your prepared answers to different questions on the fly.

You can also look at reviews of interviews by recent applicants at Accepted.com. You can search for reviews of interviews given by a particular school within a particular time frame to get a sense of exactly what you will be up against.

Some the most frequent, and some of the most horrible questions we’ve seen (we’ll leave it you to determine which are which):

What do you feel are some of your greatest accomplishments, and what do they mean to you?

What are your medium and long term career goals? How do you think [school] will help you reach them?

What risks would [school] be taking on by accepting you?

What would your friends/coworkers/employers/etc say about you?

What will you do if you aren’t accepted to business school?

Tell me everything there is to know about you.

“

Speak In Paragraphs; Have Another Page In The Tank

content=”Obviously, the length of your answers will depend on the questions, but for the most part, you should aim to make a single, well-supported point and then stop, without carrying on and on. Think of your answers as short paragraphs.

That said, this is an interactive process. Your interviewer won’t follow up on absolutely everything you say, but there will be a lot of back and forth, so if your answer exhausts all you have to say on a subject, you are setting yourself up for disaster.

Don’t give an answer that you couldn’t have made at least three times as long if you’d had to.”

Keep Your Cool

content=”No matter how badly things are going, you can always make them worse by overreacting. Keeping your cool in a meeting when things aren’t going your way is a valuable skill, and one your interviewer will be looking for. Don’t despair, and definitely don’t acknowledge that you’re blowing it.

Even more importantly, never get angry or defensive. You might be asked some uncomfortable, or even slightly nasty questions. The interviewer may even deliberately provoke you a bit to see how you handle it. Going on the offensive is not the answer.”

Know What Questions To Ask

content=”You will almost certainly be asked if you have any questions of your own. The correct answer is ‘yes’.

Getting your questions right is almost as important as getting your answers right. First, only ask questions that demonstrate how much you already know. Never ask anything you could easily have answered for yourself.

This is another opportunity to show that you have researched the school in depth, and have thought about how its strengths are a great fit for you. You should also keep in mind who you are asking; you could be interviewing with a professor, an admissions officer, even a student. A great question for one of these people might be idiotic for another. If you have no reason to think the interviewer would know something, don’t ask it, even if it is relevant and of interest to you.”

Summary

content=”How To Ace Your Interview:

Go into it with confidence.

Know yourself, or the version of yourself that you want to display.

Cover your weaknesses.

Build up a broad base of knowledge about business and the world.

Study the school in depth, and, if possible, research the person who will interview you too.

Practice.

Dress the part.

Have a list of stories that you can adapt to various questions ready.

Keep your answers concise, but always have a lot more to say.

Stay cool.

Know what questions to ask

“

