How To Access Your Computer From Anywhere Using An iPad

Splashtop is a handy app for your iPad, that lets you access your desktop computer from anywhere.
As long as your desktop/laptop has an Internet connection, you can turn your iPad into a remote control.
Splashtop especially comes in handy if you forgot a file on your computer at home and need to access it or even send something to yourself.
Even better, if you want to get around Apple’s Flash limitation, you can stream video from your computer to your iPad or iPhone remotely.
Keep reading for a walkthrough of how to set up the app.
Splashtop for iPad is $4.99 and Splashtop for iPhone is $2.99 it is also available for Windows.
First thing's first, make sure you've downloaded the SplashTop app on your iPad. It looks like this.
After you create a password the app will display a LAN number in the form of an IP address. Remember this because you will type this same address in on your iPad.
Now to the app. This is what it looks like when you fire it up. Click the plus to add your computer.
Fill in all of the information. Give your computer a name, fill in the IP address from the streamer, and you can type in the password now if you want the app to remember it.
Upon successful connection you will see the gesture and control options that show you how to move around the app.
