How To Access Your Computer From Anywhere Using An iPad

Splashtop is a handy app for your iPad, that lets you access your desktop computer from anywhere.



As long as your desktop/laptop has an Internet connection, you can turn your iPad into a remote control.

Splashtop especially comes in handy if you forgot a file on your computer at home and need to access it or even send something to yourself.

Even better, if you want to get around Apple’s Flash limitation, you can stream video from your computer to your iPad or iPhone remotely.

Keep reading for a walkthrough of how to set up the app.

Splashtop for iPad is $4.99 and Splashtop for iPhone is $2.99 it is also available for Windows.

