How to access the Control Centre on any iPhone and customise its device shortcuts

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images You can access the Control Centre on your iPhone with one quick screen swipe.

The iPhone Control Centre allows you to access some of your device’s most important settings, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, volume, and screen brightness.

How you access the Control Centre on an iPhone differs depending on which model you have, but all iPhone users can customise the Control Centre’s tools.

You can access the Control Centre on your iPhone regardless of whether your phone is locked using the screen swipe method, or by going through your Settings app.

One of iOS’s most useful features is the Control Centre. This easy-access menu makes some of your iPhone’s most used or handy features and settings like Aeroplane Mode, the flashlight, or your battery percentage quickly accessible. By utilising the Control Centre, you can easily change or toggle them on or off.

Perhaps one of the best things about Control Centre is that iOS users can specify which apps and settings appear based on their personal preferences. Customising this screen shouldn’t take longer than a couple of seconds and can be done through the Control Centre’s Setting page.

How to access the Control Centre on iPhone

Here’s how to access the Control Centre on various iPhone models.

iPhone X or later



1. To access the Control Centre, swipe down from the top right-hand corner of your screen.

2. Swipe up to close the Control Centre when you’re done.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Your iPhone’s Control Centre helps you manage some of your phone’s frequently used settings.

iPhone 8, second-generation iPhone SE or earlier



1. Swipe up from the bottom of your screen to open the Control Centre.

2. Exit the Control Centre by swiping down or hitting the home button.

How to customise the Control Centre on iPhone

1. On your phone’s Home screen, tap the Settings app.

2. Scroll until you find “Control Centre” and tap to open the menu.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You can decide what apps and tools are in your Control Centre and whether it’s accessible outside of the Home screen.

3. You’ll see a list of tools already enabled on your Control Centre, all of which will be accompanied by a red circle with a horizontal line through it. Tap a red circle to remove the app from your Control Centre.

4. Apps and features not currently enabled in your Control Centre will appear next to a green circle with a plus sign (+). Tap this symbol to add the setting to your Control Centre.

5. Once you’ve added or removed your desired controls, exit out of the Settings screen to see your changes automatically applied.

