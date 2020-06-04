How to accept a Google Calendar invite on your computer or mobile device

iJeab / Shutterstock.com It’s easy to accept a Google Calendar invite on your devices.

You can accept a Google Calendar invite through the email app on your mobile device, or through an email client on your computer.

If you have a Google account, once you’ve accepted a Google Calendar invitation, the event will appear on your own Google Calendar.

If you don’t have a Google account, you can still accept the invitation, but only the event’s creator will be notified.

Google Calendar is a great way to keep track of events, meetings, birthdays, and anniversaries. Anyone with an email address can receive and accept an event invitation via Google Calendar.

If you want to create an event for a family reunion, for example, you can create the event on Google Calendar, invite family members via their email addresses, and later see who’s accepted the invite.

Accepting a Google Calendar invite can be done in only a couple of clicks or taps – whether through the email app on your iPhone or and Android device, or in a browser on your Mac or PC.

How to accept a Google Calendar invite on a mobile device

1. Launch your preferred email app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Open the email with the Google Calendar invite.

3. Scroll past the Google Calendar invite details, and select “Yes” on the left-hand side of the screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Yes’ to accept invitation.

4. Once you’ve selected “Yes,” an email will be sent to the event’s creator informing them of your answer, and if you have a Google account, the event will show up on your Google Calendar.

How to accept a Google Calendar invite on a computer

1. Launch your preferred browser on a Mac or PC and open up your email.

2. Open the email that has the Google Calendar invite.

3. Next, select “Yes” under the event’s details.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click ‘Yes’ under the event’s details.

4. An email will then be sent to the event’s organiser informing them of your answer. If you have a Google account, the event will show up on your Google Calendar.

