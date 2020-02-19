How to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music

mirtmirt/Shutterstock You can accept follow requests directly in the Apple Music app.

It’s easy to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music by navigating to your notifications on your profile page.

To approve a request, tap the checkmark, and to deny a request simply tap the “X” option.

Allowing people to follow you on Apple Music will give them access to what you’re listening to, along with recent songs and albums you’ve added to your library.

It’s easy to find your follow requests on Apple Music – whether you want to accept or decline them.

If you set up your profile for private viewing, you’ll have to approve requests. To view these requests, access your profile details in the Apple Music app. Tap the green checkmark to approve a request, and the red “X” to deny one.

To skip a few steps, you can also tap directly on the notification you receive when a person requests to follow you. This will bring you directly to the person’s profile page, where you can tap the red “Decline” button or the green “Accept” button.

Here’s how to do both.

How to accept or decline a follow request on Apple Music



1. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap the “For You” tab, underneath the heart icon, at the bottom of your screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click the heart icon at the bottom of your screen.

3. Tap on your profile icon in the upper-right hand corner of the page. If you’ve already set up an account, your initials or profile picture will appear in the circle. The number of notifications you have will appear in a red circle.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open your profile page.

4. Tap “Follow Requests” at the top. The number of notifications you have will again appear in a red circle.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap to view your requests.

5. You will now see a list of all of your requests. Tap the green checkmark to approve a request, or the red “X” to decline it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Approve or decline.

6. You can also tap on a notification on your homescreen, lockscreen, or in your notification menu. This will bring you directly to the person’s profile page, where you can tap the red “Decline” button, or the green “Accept” button.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Skip steps by clicking directly on the notification.

