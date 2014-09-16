How To Hack Your Home Printer So It Will 3D Print Any Lipstick, Nail Polish, Eye Shadow Or Other Makeup You Want

Mink/VimeoMink founder Grace Choi applying eye shadow she 3D printed on an HP paper printer.
Grace Choi is the founder of Mink, a 3D makeup printing company that wants to teach the world how to stop buying cosmetics and start printing their own in any colour.
Choi created a how-to video and provided Business Insider with step-by-step instructions on how to 3D print lipsticks, eye shadows and nail polishes.
Here’s what you’ll need:
Grace Choi, 30, is a Harvard graduate who figured out how to turn any home printer into a 3D makeup printer.
While Choi says most home printers can be hacked to 3D print makeup, she recommends an HP 6100 which costs about $US70.
You also will need ink that meets your government's regulations, since you're printing things that will go on your skin, around your eyes and mouth.
Now that you have your printer, here's what to do. It's just like any other paper printer, but you can hack it to print makeup.
Step 1: Reduce the paper feed tray to the narrowest width and stick in a piece of paper that matches the size. This will give you the most surface area on top, which you'll need to perform the next step. Paper is necessary to trigger (start) the printer.
Fill up a refillable ink cartridge with your FDA-approved ink, like vegetable or edible ink that's the right colour to match the cartridge that was already in your printer.
Take out the colour ink cartridges your printer comes with and replace them one by one with your new ink formula
First you need white shadows to print on top of. Choi's printer hack will print a layer of the colour makeup you want on top of the base, like a sample size of the colour. The ink doesn't seep through, so you can scrape off the printed colour once you're done with it to reveal the white base underneath, and print again.
Choi recommends a white eyeshadow base like Jordana, White Lace Baked Eye Shadow; NYX, Whipped Cream Hot Singles Eye Shadow; Make Up Forever, No. 0 (Choi's note: 'Eyeshadow is tricky! Not all white eye shadows work, lots of trial and error.')
Using a toothpick, scrape out the eyeshadow from the pan, then dice it up until it's a non-clumpy powder.
Scrape the fine powder into a new eyeshadow pan (make sure dimensions fit into the print bed wells of your foamless, HP printer)
Using your fingers or a flat surface, press the powder into the pan. (For a professional finish, Choi recommends using a screen printing screen)
Use a browser plugin to help you select the proper colour, or select the colour using a tool like Photoshop once the photo has been pulled onto your computer's desktop.
Create a new document in Photoshop or a similar tool and paste the colour so that it takes up the entire document.
Alright, now how about lipstick or lip gloss? Again, start with white lipstick, white lipmix, clear lipgloss, or lip balm. Choi recommends EOS lip balm; MAC lipglass, clear; MAC lipmix, white; NYX macaron lippie, coconut
Choose the colour you want to print from the Internet. Drop the colour into Photoshop and print like before.
...or a flame. For a professional finish, Choi recommends heating the bottom of tin with a lighter so the lipstick melts to a flat surface.
Nail polish can be printed from home too, but it requires a few more hacks and tools. And you're going to need a drill. Choi is teaching people how to do this at hackathons across the country, but we'll attempt to walk you through it too right now. Products Choi recommends: Essie nail polish, blanc; Bic Wite Out; Band-Aid friction block stick; Pentel white instant dry marker; Sally Hansen, Big Shiny Top Coat; Sally Hansen, Ultimate Shield Base & Top Coat; Tape; Chapstick
First, crack open the printer. (Choi says, 'I like to go right to left, start with popping open the tabs underneath on the right.')
Drill holes into plastic bed space (Choi's note: 'Make sure it's not where the paper feed mechanism is, generally the leftmost 3-4 wells are pretty safe.')
Or you can brush the nails with white nail polish/Wite Out/white base colour for a more vibrant finish.
Stick your paws where the paper goes so your nails are under the drilled print bed and print the desired colour using Photoshop.
(video provider='vimeo' id='105411537' size='xlarge' align='center')
Hack Your Own Mink - Happy Minking! ;) from Minnie Mink on Vimeo.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.