The Sudden Downfall Of Tim Tebow: How His Career Tanked In One Short Year

Tony Manfred
scary tim tebow on the jets

Fifteen months ago Tim Tebow was the biggest thing in sports.

He carried the Denver Broncos to the playoffs, and threw a miracle 80-yard touchdown pass to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in round one.

Today, he was cut by the New York Jets.

It’s a sudden and shocking fall for one of the most polarising players in years.

Tebow’s story took so many turns so quickly, and it’s incredible to go back and look at a timeline of how his unfortunate downfall played out.

It all started with a 45-10 loss to the Patriots in January of 2012

In February 2012, we got the first sign that Tebowmania wasn't a big love-fest in Denver. Back-up QB Brady Quinn said Tebow was lucky and prayed for the cameras

Source: GQ

In March 2012, the Broncos pulled an absolute shocker — signing Peyton Manning and setting off a frenzy of Tebow trade rumours

The Patriots, Eagles, and Dolphins were all rumoured to be interested in Tebow. People assumed he'd land in Jacksonville

... But he landed in NYC instead, and immediately found himself in a QB controversy

As time passed, more Broncos came out and debunked the myth of Tebowmania. Demaryius Thomas said he was happy with the Manning signing, adding, 'I wasn't getting no balls'

Source

Then came the summer of 2012, which was defined by various absurdities, like a story about Tebow refusing to take a picture with Kate Upton

Source: Busted Coverage

And a video of Tebow running shirtless through the rain

And ESPN devoting an entire SportsCenter episode to his birthday

Finally, the season rolled back around, but a funny thing happened...

Tebow was an afterthought. He struggled mightily in the preseason, leaving him hopelessly on the bench

Going into the regular season, Tebow was confined to the role of wildcat QB, and barely played early on

His primary contribution: punt protector

Week after week Mark Sanchez struggled, but Tebow stayed on the bench

Trade rumours quickly developed

When Tebow finally found his way into the headlines, it was for his new girlfriend, Camilla Belle, not his play

Source: NYDN

When Sanchez was finally benched in December, it was Greg McIlroy who took over, not Tebow

Tebow finished the season completing just 6 passes for 39 yards

Today, they cut him after no one offered a draft pick in a trade. He's back to square one 15 months after being on top of the world

Now see some of the guys who took Tebow's spot

The Best & Worst Dressed Players At The NFL Draft >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.