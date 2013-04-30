The Sudden Downfall Of Tim Tebow: How His Career Tanked In One Short Year

Fifteen months ago Tim Tebow was the biggest thing in sports.
He carried the Denver Broncos to the playoffs, and threw a miracle 80-yard touchdown pass to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in round one.
Today, he was cut by the New York Jets.
It’s a sudden and shocking fall for one of the most polarising players in years.
Tebow’s story took so many turns so quickly, and it’s incredible to go back and look at a timeline of how his unfortunate downfall played out.
In February 2012, we got the first sign that Tebowmania wasn't a big love-fest in Denver. Back-up QB Brady Quinn said Tebow was lucky and prayed for the cameras
In March 2012, the Broncos pulled an absolute shocker — signing Peyton Manning and setting off a frenzy of Tebow trade rumours
The Patriots, Eagles, and Dolphins were all rumoured to be interested in Tebow. People assumed he'd land in Jacksonville
As time passed, more Broncos came out and debunked the myth of Tebowmania. Demaryius Thomas said he was happy with the Manning signing, adding, 'I wasn't getting no balls'
Then came the summer of 2012, which was defined by various absurdities, like a story about Tebow refusing to take a picture with Kate Upton
Tebow was an afterthought. He struggled mightily in the preseason, leaving him hopelessly on the bench
Going into the regular season, Tebow was confined to the role of wildcat QB, and barely played early on
When Tebow finally found his way into the headlines, it was for his new girlfriend, Camilla Belle, not his play
Today, they cut him after no one offered a draft pick in a trade. He's back to square one 15 months after being on top of the world
