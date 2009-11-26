How Tim Geithner Screwed Us All

[Neil Barofsky’s report on the AIG bailout is] must reading for any taxpayer hoping to understand why the $182 billion “rescue” of what was once the world’s largest insurer still ranks as the most troubling episode of the financial disaster.



And it couldn’t have come at a more pivotal moment…

[T]he actions taken in the deal by Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner, who was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at the time, grow curiouser and curiouser.

