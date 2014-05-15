Apple Has Changed Under Tim Cook -- It Is Now His Company

Tim Cook says that when Steve Jobs picked him to be CEO, Jobs said, “I never want you to ask what I would have done. Just do what’s right.”

This is a great quote, and a great guiding principle, but is really true?

For the most part, Apple today feels the same as it did when Jobs was alive and running the company. It still has, essentially, the same products at the same prices. It still has the same focus on, um, focus, and simplicity.

But below the surface, Cook has indeed followed Jobs’ advice, and he has changed the company to fit his idea of what is right. We’ve assembled some of the biggest moves Cook has made as CEO to illustrate the changes.

