TIGER WOODS: How The $US1.3 Billion Golfer Makes And Spends His Money

Tiger Woods has made $US1.3 billion in his career, according to a new Golf Digest report.

Despite a sex scandal that derailed his career and sent sponsors running for the hills, he’s still raking in $US80+ million per year in winnings, appearance fees, and endorsement deals.

Even after a $US110 million divorce, he has enough money for custom houses, yachts, and a private plane to jet around the world with his new girlfriend.

