TIGER WOODS: How The $US1.3 Billion Golfer Makes And Spends His Money

Tony Manfred
Lindsey vonn and tiger woods at the met galaInstagram/Lindsey Vonn

Tiger Woods has made $US1.3 billion in his career, according to a new Golf Digest report.

Despite a sex scandal that derailed his career and sent sponsors running for the hills, he’s still raking in $US80+ million per year in winnings, appearance fees, and endorsement deals.

Even after a $US110 million divorce, he has enough money for custom houses, yachts, and a private plane to jet around the world with his new girlfriend.

Tiger has made $US1.3 billion in his 17-year professional career.

Source: Golf Digest

$109 million of that came in on-course winnings. He's No. 1 on the all-time money list, by far.

Source: PGA

But the real money comes off the course. Of the $US83 million he made last year, $US71 million came from endorsements.

Source: Golf Digest

He signed a new deal with Nike in 2013 that's worth more than the $US200 million contract they gave Rory McIlroy.

Source: ESPN

He lost his deal with EA Sports this year. But he has contracts with Rolex and a handful of smaller companies.

Source: TigerWoods.com

He also gets crazy 'appearance fees.' Last fall he got paid $US3 million to play a tournament in Turkey and hit a ball from Europe to Asia.

Source: Golf Channel

His net worth was estimated at $US600 million by Forbes in 2009.

Source: Forbes (via USA Today)

But then his world world came crashing down...

And he lost a significant portion of his wealth due to a litany of affairs.

The divorce settlement with his wife Elin cost him a reported $US110 million.

Source: NY Daily News

But he still has plenty of money to live a fairly lavish lifestyle.

His megayacht, Privacy, is 155 feet long and is worth somewhere around $US20 million.

Source: WSJ

He's really into spearfishing. He learned how to free dive so he could spearfish without an air tank.

Source: OC Register

He ditched his scandal house, selling it to Bubba Watson for $US2.2 million last year.

Source: Golf.com

He built a new house from scratch in Jupiter, Florida for $US55 million.

Source: Palm Beach Post

It has a pitch-and-putt golf course, as well as a private dock.

Source: Palm Beach Post

When he rents out houses at tournaments, he replaces all of the furniture with his own. Even if he's only there for a few days.

http://www.businessinsider.com.au/tiger-woods-replaces-furniture-in-homes-he-rents-says-espn-2013-4

He also has a $US64 million G5 private jet.

Note: Not Tiger's plane

Source: Scotsman

His relationship with Lindsey Vonn went public after he sent the jet to Switzerland when she got injured.

Source: NY Daily News

They've been dating for almost a year now, his first long-term relationship since his scandal.

She's at almost every tournament.

And he attended a few of her races before a knee injury ended her Olympic hopes.

Beyond the planes and boats, Tiger gets all sorts of free swag from his sponsors. Like these awesome Nike custom sneakers for the Masters.

He also devotes a ton of time and money to his at-risk youth charity, the Tiger Woods Foundation. In 2011 he gave $US12 million to the foundation.

Source: USA Today

Now see how another star lives

How Michael Jordan Makes And Spends His Millions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.