TIGER WOODS: How The $US1.3 Billion Golfer Makes And Spends His Money

Tiger Woods has made $US1.3 billion in his career, according to a new Golf Digest report.
Despite a sex scandal that derailed his career and sent sponsors running for the hills, he’s still raking in $US80+ million per year in winnings, appearance fees, and endorsement deals.
Even after a $US110 million divorce, he has enough money for custom houses, yachts, and a private plane to jet around the world with his new girlfriend.
But the real money comes off the course. Of the $US83 million he made last year, $US71 million came from endorsements.
He signed a new deal with Nike in 2013 that's worth more than the $US200 million contract they gave Rory McIlroy.
He lost his deal with EA Sports this year. But he has contracts with Rolex and a handful of smaller companies.
He also gets crazy 'appearance fees.' Last fall he got paid $US3 million to play a tournament in Turkey and hit a ball from Europe to Asia.
He's really into spearfishing. He learned how to free dive so he could spearfish without an air tank.
When he rents out houses at tournaments, he replaces all of the furniture with his own. Even if he's only there for a few days.
His relationship with Lindsey Vonn went public after he sent the jet to Switzerland when she got injured.
Beyond the planes and boats, Tiger gets all sorts of free swag from his sponsors. Like these awesome Nike custom sneakers for the Masters.
He also devotes a ton of time and money to his at-risk youth charity, the Tiger Woods Foundation. In 2011 he gave $US12 million to the foundation.
