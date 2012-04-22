How This Pic Of Model Alexa Chung Triggered Instagram's 'Thinspo' Ban

Alexa Chung’s instagram photo

Photo: Alexa Chung / Instagram

Instagram has changed its user policies to ban “thinspiration” (or “thinspo”) images and other photographs that celebrate self-harm. Thinspo devotees ostensibly post pictures of slim-looking men and women as inspiration for those wanting to lose weight. More usually, however, the images are a thinly veiled cover for the pro-anorexia community.The ban comes days after MTV host and model Alexa Chung removed this picture (at right) from Instagram after it attracted a wave of comments about how thin her legs are. The comments were so alarming — some loved them, some said she was “ugly” — she made her account private because she did not want to be seen as a thinspo advocate, she said:



Hi, I am here. I can read. Ok everyone thanks for the teen angst discussions. People are different sizes. I’m not trying to be thinspo for anyone. I am now making this acct private. Byyyyyeeee.

That incident highlighted a week in which thinspo on Instagram became a hot topic — just as it did in previous weeks on Pinterest and Tumblr, both of which have also passed bans on self-harm and thinspo. The companies all appear to regard thinspo as a threat to the environment they’re hoping to make friendly for advertisers.

