Watch this animation for 15 seconds, then watch a still picture of the Antennae Galaxies taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, and it will look like it’s moving. This is due to something called “the motion aftereffect.”

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

