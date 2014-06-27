How This Artist Uses Photoshop Will Blow Your Mind

Argentinian artist Martín De Pasquale uses his photography skills and legendary Photoshop ability to create some mind-blowing works.
His digital pieces are scenes of impossible situations, created to feel very real using retouching techniques.
Full of childish imagination, De Pasquale manages to pull you into the world he creates by spinning everyday events, like having a cup of coffee at breakfast into fun representations.
He is also on Pinterest.
