How This Artist Uses Photoshop Will Blow Your Mind

Argentinian artist Martín De Pasquale uses his photography skills and legendary Photoshop ability to create some mind-blowing works.

His digital pieces are scenes of impossible situations, created to feel very real using retouching techniques.

Full of childish imagination, De Pasquale manages to pull you into the world he creates by spinning everyday events, like having a cup of coffee at breakfast into fun representations.

Lifting The Wall Caution: Slippery When Wet Other Side Of The World Invisible Shirt Invisible Bicycle Don't Trust Your Shadow Childhood Phobia Breakfast Soak

He is also on Pinterest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.