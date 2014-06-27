How This Artist Uses Photoshop Will Blow Your Mind

Alex Heber

Argentinian artist Martín De Pasquale uses his photography skills and legendary Photoshop ability to create some mind-blowing works.

His digital pieces are scenes of impossible situations, created to feel very real using retouching techniques.

Full of childish imagination, De Pasquale manages to pull you into the world he creates by spinning everyday events, like having a cup of coffee at breakfast into fun representations.

Lifting The Wall

Caution: Slippery When Wet

Other Side Of The World

Invisible Shirt

Invisible Bicycle

Don't Trust Your Shadow

Childhood Phobia

Breakfast Soak

He is also on Pinterest.

