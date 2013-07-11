How An Inspiring Old Dustin Hoffman Video Blew Up On The Internet This Week

Yesterday, Dustin Hoffman took over the Internet. He was on every news outlet from Business Insider, The Huffington Post and Upworthy to The Washington Post, Hollywood Reporter and NBC.



It’s surprising because Hoffman isn’t exactly A-list Hollywood anymore. He also hasn’t done anything new or noteworthy.

The reason he went viral yesterday is because of a 24-year-old movie he starred in, Tootsie, and a post-interview he did with the American Film Institute (AFI). AFI posted the clip on YouTube on December 17, 2012.

So why yesterday did the clip finally explode?

We traced it back. It all starts one month ago, on a tiny Tumblr blog…

