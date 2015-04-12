Yes, Salesforce's Marc Benioff is related to Game of Thrones creator David Benioff

Marc Benioff Cousins David Benioff (left) and Marc Benioff

If the Starks from the North are the unluckiest family that ever walked a fictional earth, the Benioffs are their polar opposite.

Marc Benioff is a successful San Francisco tech tycoon, cofounder and CEO of the city’s largest tech company, Salesforce, and worth an estimated $US3.6 billion.

Marc’s dad, Russell Benioff, was also a successful San Francisco tycoon. Russel was a third-generation San Franciscan who built a chain of apparel stores, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

David Benioff is a successful novelist and script writer who, before Game of Thrones, was best known for his novel “The 25th Hour” (which he turned into a screenplay for Spike Lee) and for “City of Thieves.” He also worked on the movies “The Kite Runner,” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Brothers,” according to his bio.

David’s dad is Stephen Friedman, the former head of Goldman Sachs. That means that David is, obviously, related to Marc through his mum Barbara Benioff. David took her maiden name an adult to end the chronic confusion with other a bunch of other artists named David Friedman. Both Stephen Friedman and Barbara Benioff had a cameo walk on role in last year’s Season 4 premier.

Marc and David are distant cousins who had the same great grandfather, Isaac. But they had never met until the Game of Thrones premier Gala, which was held in San Francisco last month.

And here they are together

“Game of Thrones” Season 5 premieres on HBO on Sunday night.

We’re pretty sure that there will be a whole bunch of people named Benioff watching.

