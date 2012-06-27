How These Incredible Diving Dogs Went From Obscurity To Worldwide Fame And Fortune

Photo: Seth Casteel / Tandem Stock (with permission)

You’ve probably seen photographer Seth Casteel’s photos of dogs diving under water. They charmed everyone when they went viral in February.But there’s more to the story than just a bunch of random photos getting dumped on Reddit.



In fact, the diving dogs took 15 years to become an overnight success.

And since February, they’ve gotten ad contracts and a book deal.

Here’s how it happened.

