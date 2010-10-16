How The Yankees' Mark Teixeira Got The Rangers To The ALCS

Photo: Flickr/Chris Ptacek

As the Yankees and Rangers prepare for Game 1 of the ALCS tonight, Richard Durrett of ESPN Dallas revisits the 2007 trade that saw Texas unload their best hitter–and turned them into a division champion.Languishing in last place at the trade deadline that year, Texas decided to send their All-Star first baseman to the Atlanta Braves for several prospects. The leading name was catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who did not flourish in Arlington and is now playing for Boston. But two others developed into key components of the 2010 AL West winner. Elvis Andrus is leadoff hitter and starting shortstop and Neftali Feliz, is a leading Rookie of the Year candidate with 40 saves. That’s not even counting Beau Jones and Matt Harrison, two young pitchers who still have the potential to contribute to the big club in future years.



Best of all, they saved $175 million in cash by not having to pay Mark Teixeira the contract he’s now earning from the Yankees. He got paid and a World Series ring (in 2009 for New York) and Texas got a young, talented ballclub that just might be able to knock off Mark’s new team.

As for Atlanta? They traded Teixeira away after just one year and got bounced from the first round of this year’s playoffs. It was not their finest hour.

