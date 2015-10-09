How 8 of the world's most successful people start their day

Whether it’s going to the gym, reading the paper, or enjoying a cup of coffee, most of us have things in our morning routine that we rarely skip.

Getting into a good morning routine can help us be more productive throughout the day. The consistency can also be comforting.

With the help of this great infographic from sleepypeople.com, we decided to look at the morning routines of some of the world’s most successful business people and politicians.

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill wasn't really a morning person. Wikimedia Commons Another Conservative Prime Minister of Britain, albeit of a slightly different era. According to sleepypeople.com, Churchill woke up at 7:30 a.m. every morning. Pretty normal right? Not when you consider that he didn't usually actually get out of bed until 11:00 a.m. What did he spend those three and a half hours doing, you ask? Churchill would eat breakfast and read the newspapers (no smartphones back then), as well as dictating correspondence to his numerous secretaries. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz favours a morning cup of joe. Getty Howard Schultz attends a Chinese Starbucks opening in 2006. Perhaps unsurprisingly for the man in charge of Starbucks, Howard Schultz's morning routine involves coffee. In a 2012 interview with Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Schultz talked about how he gets up at around 4:30 am every morning to walk his three dogs, before coming home and making coffee for himself and his wife by 5:45 a.m. Schlutz is pretty particular about the kind of coffee he drinks, using a 'coarse grind of aged Sumatra' steeped for 3-4 mins in boiling water, according to BusinessWeek. After that, it's time for work. Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs gave himself a motivational speech every morning. Justin Sullivan / Getty The late Steve Jobs, famous for his all black clothing, turtlenecks, and for turning Apple into the world's biggest company would do one simple thing every morning to ensure that he got the best out of himself. After waking up, sleepypeople.com says Jobs would go to the mirror, look at himself and ask: 'If today was the last day of my life, would I be happy with what I'm about to do today?' If Jobs found himself saying no to this question too often, he said he knew that something needed to change. Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates likes to train mind and body. Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand Another tech billionaire Bill Gates, the cofounder of Microsoft and one of the world's richest men, likes to exercise both mind and body first thing in the morning. Sleepy People say that Gates spends an hour on the treadmill doing cardio exercise, but watches instructional videos from the Teaching Company while doing so, ensuring that all parts of his health are looked after.

