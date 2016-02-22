Watch the world's largest cruise ship being built

When The Harmony of the Seas is finished, it will be the world’s largest cruise ship, and able to carry 5,497 passengers. It will also have robotic bartenders, 10-story water slides, and virtual balconies for those rooms not facing the water.

