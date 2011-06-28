How the "World's Deepest Online Video Library" Drives Business For Sony, The BBC, The New York Times And The NCAA

As more video is being produced and consumed on the Web, the marketplace for file footage is becoming a growing profit centre for Hollywood studios, news organisations and sports leagues.



Denver-based Thought Equity has some 400 media clients, including most of the Hollywood studios, to news organisations, including the BBC and the New York Times.

The company calls itself the “world’s deepest online video library.”

We spoke recently with CEO Kevin Schaff about the company and the impact of Web consumption on company growth. He comments on the recent digitization of many hours of NCAA basketball footage.

He explains how deep metadata and indexing is key to the company’s platform.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



