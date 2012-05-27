How 10 Beers Came To Dominate Bars Around The World

Beer: Tastes like money.

Photo: Scootie / Flickr, CC

The beer business is dominated globally by a handful of companies—Anheuser-Busch InBev, MillerCoors, (known as SABMiller outside the U.S.) and Diageo, to name just a few.Although much of the business is dependent on long-term distribution contracts that lock in beer sales at stores and restaurants, these companies still spend hundreds of millions of promotional dollars annually bolstering their brands.



Drinkers’ tastes are increasingly unpredictable. Our parents may have been lifelong drinkers of MGD or Guinness, but their adult children like to try craft brews or low-cal varieties. Thus, it’s easier for upstart brands to usurp category leaders. (Coors Light, for instance, just toppled Budweiser from the No.2 spot in U.S. sales.)

Each year, market research company Millward Brown ranks the top 10 beer brands globally, based on “brand value.” The company’s BrandZ model takes into account a brand’s dollar earnings, its potential future earnings, and the quality of the brand in the mind of the consumer, to arrive at a final “brand value,” expressed in dollars.

We’ve put that information together with a description of the marketing plan for each beer: Now you’ll know why you drink the drink you drink. Each beer’s story is coupled with a fantastic photo of a bartender, culled from Flickr.

NOTE: Millward Brown’s ranking information is published above each photo, the marketing history is published below each photo.

